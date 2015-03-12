Azerbaijani-Belarus cooperation for next five years discussed

Baku.12 March.REPORT.AZ/ The cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan for the next five years was discussed at the 9th session of the intergovernmental commission held in Minsk.

Report informs, the session was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Semashko and the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov.

Vice-Premier of Belarus noted that according to the statistics, trade turnover between Belarus and Azerbaijan has increased by five times during last four years.

Only in 2014, which was highly challenging economically for both countries, the growth was 13,9 percents.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov hailed significant contributions of the Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to the strengthening of the partnership between the two countries. “Belarus is progressing, additionally strengthening its political, economic and cultural perspectives”, he stressed.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the parties signed a contract on cooperation in the petrochemical complex.

“We wish to welcome competent businessmen to Belarus and examined the situation for possible investments in the refinery, petrochemical complex”.

According to the Vice-Premier, Azerbaijan assisted in oil supply of Belarus in 2010 and 2011.