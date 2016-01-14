​Azerbaijan participates in XII International Kish Energy Exhibition

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ 195 including local and foreign companies attended XII International Kish Energy Exhibition in Iran.

Report informs, this information was spread by the Iranian media.

According to the report, 160 local and 35 foreign companies, including Azerbaijani, Turkish, Chinese, German, Italian, Dutch, Indian, South Korean, Taiwanese, Malaysian, French, Austrian, Arabic, Spain, Belgian, Australian and Russian manufacturer-companies displayed their achievements and investment potential and opportunities in oil, natural gas, petrochemical, water and energy sources.

International Energy Exhibition is a 4 day event being held from 11th January to the 14th January 2016 at the Kish International Exhibition Center in Kish Island, Iran. This event showcases products like to introduce the country abilities in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals, water & electricity, new energy, chemicals & related industries etc. in the Petroleum, Oil & Gas, Power & Renewable Energy industries.

The latest opportunities and potentials for making and receiving investment, achievements of oil, petrochemistry, water, power and new energies producers would be available in the exhibition.

200 Companies from Italy, China, Poland, Czech, Slovenia, Scotland, Finland, Belgium, Austria, Holland, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, France, the UK, Germany and Canada would be taking part in the event.

It also includes technical panels on making investment and receiving investment as well.