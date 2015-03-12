Azerbaijan is a second largest investor in Georgia

Baku.12 March. REPORT. AZ / In 2014, in Georgia, the volume of direct foreign investments amounted to 1.272 billion dollars, which is 39% more than in 2013 (914 million dollars).Report informs referring to the News-Georgia, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Most investments in 2014 was invested in transport and communications - 343 million dollars.

By the volume of investments in the economy of Georgia in 2014, Netherlands ranked first with 331 million dollars, which is 26% of the total foreign direct investment.Azerbaijan ranked second with 302 million dollars (24%), and China holds the third place with 195 million dollars (15%).