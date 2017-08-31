 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's national trade center will open in Yekaterinburg

    Center will be opened in September

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national shopping center Baku Plaza will be opened in Yekaterinburg.

    Report informs citing  the Yekaterinburg media, center will be opened in September.

    According to owners' plans, the enterprise will be opened as a public services house, including dress-making and tailoring establishment, repairs and tailoring, dry cleaning. On the last floor there will be a special exhibition hall - "Carpets of Azerbaijan".

    A total of 100 people will work in the Baku Plaza. In addition, there will be a beauty salon and grocery stores.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi