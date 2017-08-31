Azerbaijan's national trade center will open in Yekaterinburg

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national shopping center Baku Plaza will be opened in Yekaterinburg.

Report informs citing the Yekaterinburg media, center will be opened in September.

According to owners' plans, the enterprise will be opened as a public services house, including dress-making and tailoring establishment, repairs and tailoring, dry cleaning. On the last floor there will be a special exhibition hall - "Carpets of Azerbaijan".

A total of 100 people will work in the Baku Plaza. In addition, there will be a beauty salon and grocery stores.