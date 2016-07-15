Azerbaijani flag raised in fight against the IS in Iraq

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Volunteer Turkmen Union, consisting of local Turkmen in Kirkuk, Iraq took part in fight against the IS raising national flag of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the union's 16th brigade raised Azerbaijan's flag in the fights to free Amirli settlement.

Turkmen fighters said that after liberating Iraq from the IS, they will fight to end occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the information, at night, some of the union's fighters tied Azerbaijan's flag and Nagorno-Karabakh written scarves around their necks. The battle against terrorists lasted for 8 hours. As a result, a number of strategic hills around Amirli cleared of terrorists as well as 30 booby trap bombs, mines, rockets, ammunition have been revealed and taken from the IS camp near Zerge river.

Commander of Turkmen Sayyid al-Shuhada brigade Cevdet Asaflı said: 'We send our regards to all Turks as well as to Azerbaijan, Karabakh. After cleansing our country from the IS, we will provide assistance to our brothers to liberate Karabakh from occupation. Let Azerbaijan and Karabakh to wait for us. Today we have freed Amirli. After cleaning Hawice,Telafer, Mosul, we will come to Azerbaijan. We are of same blood, language and religion'.