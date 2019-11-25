Azerbaijan extradites 10 Iranian nationals

10 Iranian nationals, convicted of smuggling narcotics and illegal entry into Azerbaijan Republic, were extradited to Iran on Sunday, said Mahmoud Abbasi, Deputy for Human Rights and International Affairs of the Judiciary, Report informs citing the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan.
Tural AsadiNews Author