Azerbaijan and Iran sign cooperation agreement to expand trade

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The agreement has been signed between Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, for the purpose of expanding and facilitating trade. Report informs citing the azeri.sahartv Director General of the Iranian Customs Administration Forud Asghari underlined the acceleration of customs problems in meetings with Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev and Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

Director General of the Iranian Customs Administration proposed to conduct training courses on trafficking in human beings and detection of drugs for customs officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.