Azerbaijan and Georgia sign the project of the land border

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Georgia decided to apply the IBM (Integrated Border Management) Concept to their green borders. As a result, the Government of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme, launched the implementation of the project on "Better coordination of protection of the land border between Azerbaijan and Georgia”, Report informs citing UN DPI.

The project mainly covers security issues at the green border between two countries and will focus on further development of activities aimed at creation and implementation of a mechanism for coordinated action by border authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The project will also strengthen the cooperation between the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic and Georgian Border Police, improvement of border protection and control procedures. The development of training programs for officials of the two countries and creation of a modern infrastructure with high-level technical equipment are the main goals of the project as well.