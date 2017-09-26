Azerbaijan and Georgia keen to strengthen cooperation on border protection

© Ministry of Finance of Georgia

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi summed up the results of three-year work of the program to improve coordination of the protection of land border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

The program "Better Coordination of Protection of the Land Border Between Azerbaijan and Georgia", which was launched in 2014, is implemented with the financing of the EU and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

"The purpose of this program is to help the Georgian and Azerbaijani border services. It is very important that the borders are open and at the same time well protected. This is of great importance for the sustainable development of the country. Modern borders should correspond to people's interests. They are necessary for the creation of new trade points, as well as for development in the areas of tourism, education and the economy, " the UN representative to Georgia, Neil Scott said.

In near future, Georgia and Azerbaijan also intend to sign an agreement to strengthen cooperation in this direction.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. A special legal document will be created within the framework of the project, which we will sign in the near future. We very much hope that all this contributes to the best arrangement, protection and security of the Georgian-Azerbaijani border", project manager from Azerbaijan Mazahir Efendiyev said.