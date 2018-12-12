 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ayatollah Khamenei: Americans may create trouble in Iran in 2019

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Perhaps US has prepared a plan to create trouble within the country," the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei said.

    Report informs citing Anadolu that he spoke at the meeting with the family members of the dead soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq war and the armed clashes in Syria.

    According to him, over the past two years, the United States has increased its pressure on Iran: "The United States plans to create confrontation inside the country by causing diversification within Iran with economic sanctions and security problems."

    Ayatollah Khamenei commented on the statements “Iranian regime will not see the 40th anniversary", "This summer will be very hot in Iran” spread in the press service of the White House in such a way: “The summer of the last year was peaceful. The Iranian people should be ready. Americans can also use cunning. They can say 2018, but implement their plans in 2019," he said

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi