Russian Navy launched aerial and search operations in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) of Russia within the framework of a Sudden combat readiness check of its armedforces fulfills the task of conducting aerial reconnaissance for the purpose of opening naval groupings in the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas.

Report informs citing the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, crews of naval aircraft will perform tasks of finding, tracking and enforcement of submarines of imaginary enemy to surface. In the framework of a sudden inspection planes Il-38 and Tu-142 of naval aviation of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation relocated to operational airfields of Southern Military District take part in exercise.

On August 25, Russia launched a sudden check of combat and mobilization readiness of the South troops and resources of the Western and Central military districts. Sudden inspection activities are conducted according to a single plan of preparations for the strategic command-staff exercises "Caucasus-2016". Exercises will be completed on 31 August.