Official: Avian flu hits Iran, Russia, Japan and France

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ 500,000 chickens infected with H5N8 virus (avian influenza) were destroyed in Iran.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Chairman of the Iranian Veterinary Organization Mehdi Khalaj said.

According to him, disease found in 4 poultry plants in Iran: "513,000 chickens were destroyed as H5N8 virus found."

According to information, bird flu also found in poultry factories in Russia and Japan. 310,000 chickens and 165,000 ducks were destroyed in Japan.

French experts believe disease spread by birds from abroad. Therefore, the imported poultry and poultry products in France are strictly controlled.