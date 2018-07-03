Austrian FM wants to send Iranian diplomat on suspicion of planning terrorist attack in Paris

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ / Austrian Foreign Ministry plans to send an Iranian diplomat who can plan a terrorist attack against the meeting of the Iranian opposition in Paris. Report informs citing the TASS, Austrian Foreign Ministry reported.

It was noted by the ministry that Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a European warrant for the arrest of a diplomat. In this regard, the Foreign Ministry called the Iranian Ambassador to demand the deprivation of diplomatic immunity of the Iranian Embassy.

French law enforcement authorities detained three suspects on June 30 in preparation for the attack during a meeting of representatives of the Iranian opposition party in Villepinte. On the same day, a couple of Iranian nationals suspected of planning attack were arrested in Belgium in the case.