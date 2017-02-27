Austrian FM opposes events in country with participation Turkish President amid referendum

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is “not welcome” to hold campaign events in Austria ahead of April’s referendum on amendments to the constitution, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

“Campaign events are not welcome.Of course, the Turkish president, like other senior politicians, can make bilateral visits to Europe and Austria for talks with top officials”, said Kurz. "But we clearly reject bringing the Turkish campaign and polarisation to Austria", he added.

The ministry said Erdoğan's previous visits to Austria and also Germany had created “tensions” between his supporters and Turks of Kurdish origin.

It quoted Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, as saying that Erdogan planned to campaign in European Union countries.

Earlier, Turkish Supreme Electoral Council determined April 16 for a referendum for amendments to the Turkish constitution, which will change the form of government from parliamentary to presidential. Earlier, constitutional amendments on the transition to a presidential system were approved by the Turkish parliament and signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Draft amendments to the basic law, intending transition to presidential system introduced in parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The amendments, which, if approved in April referendum, will come into force from 2019, intend extension of powers of president. Thus, president will be able to appoint vice-presidents, ministers and senior officials.