Attack on Russia's FSB killed two, injured one

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ An attack committed on Federal Security Service (FSB) in Khabarovsk, Russia.
Report informs citing TASS, shooting took place inside a reception room of the FSB office, 2 people killed, one injured.
One of the dead reported to be FSB officer, and another a visitor, said to be citizen of one of the CIS countries. The injured is also a citizen of one of the CIS countries. The country was not disclosed.
According to information, gunman was killed.
Investigation is underway.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
