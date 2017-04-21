Attack on Russia's FSB killed two, injured one

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ An attack committed on Federal Security Service (FSB) in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Report informs citing TASS, shooting took place inside a reception room of the FSB office, 2 people killed, one injured.

One of the dead reported to be FSB officer, and another a visitor, said to be citizen of one of the CIS countries. The injured is also a citizen of one of the CIS countries. The country was not disclosed.

According to information, gunman was killed.

Investigation is underway.