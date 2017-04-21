 Top
    Attack on Russia's FSB killed two, injured one

    Gunman was killed

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ An attack committed on Federal Security Service (FSB) in Khabarovsk, Russia.

    Report informs citing TASS, shooting took place inside a reception room of the FSB office, 2 people killed, one injured.

    One of the dead reported to be FSB officer, and another a visitor, said to be citizen of one of the CIS countries. The injured is also a citizen of one of the CIS countries. The country was not disclosed.

    According to information, gunman was killed.

    Investigation is underway. 

