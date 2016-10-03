Almazbek Atambayev returns home after treatment

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev on Saturday returned to his Central Asian homeland after being discharged from a Moscow hospital where he was treated for heart problems, officials said.

A. Atambayev thanked people for their support: "With all my heart I thank you all for having supported me and my family at that difficult situation in which we were due to the heart attack.In those days, any words of encouragement are important, especially the prayers and expressions of sincere sympathy.You gave me the desire and strength to overcome the disease. This cannot be forgotten. My family and I are truly grateful to all", said the president.

Notably, A. Atambayev was undergoing treatment in Moscow and Turkey: President was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and problems with the esophagus. Symptoms of heart disease appeared on September 19 on the way to New York for the UN General Assembly session.