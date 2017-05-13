At least 20 dead as minibus carrying tourists tumbles in Turkey - PHOTO

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ A minibus carrying Turkish tourists tumbled down a cliff on the Muğla – Antalya highway in southwest Turkey Saturday, killing at least 20 passengers.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, governor of Muğla province Amir Çiçek told.

The incident occurred in the Marmaris area on Muğla-Antalya highway in the southwest of the country.

Reportedly the driver lost control at the dangerous turn of the mountain road and the vehicle tumbled down. The highway was closed to traffic and rescue crews continue their efforts.