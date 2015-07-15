 Top
    Astrakhan will host the I Caspian Media Forum

    The participants will discuss the general trends and the most urgent issues of modern media

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Astrakhan will host the First Caspian Media Forum with the participation of media representatives of the five Caspian littoral countries.

    Report informs, referring to "Interfax-South", the forum will take place on September 16-20.

    The main venue for the forum will be Zeughaus of Astrakhan Kremlin, where last year hosted the IV Caspian summit.

