Astrakhan will host the I Caspian Media Forum

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Astrakhan will host the First Caspian Media Forum with the participation of media representatives of the five Caspian littoral countries.

Report informs, referring to "Interfax-South", the forum will take place on September 16-20.

The main venue for the forum will be Zeughaus of Astrakhan Kremlin, where last year hosted the IV Caspian summit.

The participants will discuss the general trends and the most urgent issues of modern media.