    Astana to host CSTO summit on November 8

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The session of the CSTO Council at the level of heads of state will be held in Astana on November 8, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "In the morning of November 8, a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation

    (CSTO) foreign ministers will be held in Astana, and in the afternoon a session of the CSTO will be held at the level of heads of state," the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan reported.

    The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

