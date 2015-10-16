Astana hosts summit of CIS heads

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Kazakhstan's Burabai (Akmola province) to host a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads.

Report informs, the participants will discuss issues of joint counteraction to terrorist threats, security and the rule of law, cooperation of law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth and others.

In particular, it's planned to adopt a statement on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and fight against international terrorism, treatment in regard with the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl accident. The agenda also includes organizational issues, including the chairmanship of the CIS in 2016.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on a working to Kazakhstan to attend the meeting of the CIS heads in Astana.