Assassination attempt at Turkish President's daughter prepared

Baku.20 February.REPORT.AZ/ An assassination attempt at the Turkish president's daughter Sumeyye Erdogan was prepared, Report informs citing Turkish mass media.

An assassination attempt was planned to be made before the parliamentary election, scheduled for June 7.

Earlier it was reported that Sumeyye Erdogan might take part in the parliamentary election.

The attempt on the president's daughter was planned to be made by the supporters of Gulen movement [Islamic public figure currently residing in the US].

In February 2014, the Turkish media reported that in 2011, the telephone conversations of about 7,000 people associated with the representatives of both the ruling and opposition parties, including family members of the prime minister, were wiretapped as part of an anti-terrorist operation carried out by Istanbul prosecutor’s office against “Salam” terrorist organization.

During the anti-terrorist operations, telephone conversations of the head of the Turkish intelligence, Hakan Fidan were wiretapped as well.

At that time, the then prime minister of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Gulen of standing behind the wiretapping of the phone conversations.