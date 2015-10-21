Assad was in surprise visit to Moscow

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Syria's President Bashar al-Assad has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on an unannounced visit to Moscow.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Assad "came on a working visit to Moscow" on Tuesday evening and held talks with Mr Putin.

Russia began air strikes in Syria at the end of last month.

Moscow says it is targeting Islamic State and other militant groups fighting Mr Assad's government.