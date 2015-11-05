Asia Airways: Crashed An-12 plane belongs to Armenia

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ An-12 cargo plane crashed in South Sudan belongs to Ala International Ltd Company of Armenia.

Report informs referring to BBC, it was stated by the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

According to the information, the Ministry refuted the information regarding Russian production An-12 plane belonging to Asia Airways Company of Tajikistan.

Crashed An-12 cargo plane has no relation to their company, Narzikul Hamroev, General Director of Asia Airways said: This plane belongs to Ala International Ltd Company of Armenia and Sudan. Tajikistan has no relation to this issue.

The plane crashed in South Sudan in November 4.

18 persons as well as 6 pilots were on the deck.

Five of 6 crew members dead in the crash are Armenian citizens. More than 50 persons are dead as the plane crashed into a house.