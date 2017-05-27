Ashgabat will host meeting of ad hoc group on legal status of Caspian Sea

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The forty-ninth meeting of the ad hoc working group on the elaboration of the Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian states will be held in Ashgabat on June 1-2, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

A relevant order was signed by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Turkmen government.

Responsible agencies for holding this meeting are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the state enterprise on the Caspian Sea issues under the president of the country.

During the meeting, the sides will continue to search for mutually acceptable solutions on adoption of an agreed document that defines legal status of the Caspian Sea.