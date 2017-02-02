Ashgabat mulls draft agreement on trade and economic cooperation of Caspian countries

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ashgabat hosts discussion of draft agreement on trade and economic cooperation of Caspian countries.

Report informs referring to the Turkmen media, a two-day meeting üas organized by Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Economy and Development and and the State Enterprise on the Caspian Sea Issues under the President of Turkmenistan. The event attended by heads and leading specialists of the ministries and departments of the countries of the Caspian region.

Currently, work is underway on draft agreement on cooperation of the Caspian states in the field of transport, and two protocols, which supplement the agreement on security cooperation in the Caspian Sea, signed at the 3rd summit of the heads of state of the Caspian littoral states in 2010 in Baku. These documents will create a legal framework for cooperation among the competent authorities of neighboring countries in fields such as the fight against poaching and to ensure safety of navigation.

During the meeting of experts, special attention will also be paid to the further advancement of the initiative of the President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to establish a permanent Caspian Economic forum designed to be effective meeting place for representatives of government and business circles in the region.