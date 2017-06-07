As a result of shooting inIranian parliament, one security officer killed, 8 wounded - VIDEO - UPDATED

© Mehr

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of an armed attack on the Iranian parliament, one security officer was killed, eight were injured.

Report informs citing the Mehr, there were only four attackers.

It is reported that one of the attackers was arrested, another suicide bomber is in the parliament building. He is surrounded by security forces.

*** 10:51

At least three people have been injured after a shooting in the Iranian parliament. Report informs citing the Tasnim guard was hit in the leg and two members of the public were also injured. One security officer died.

The male assailant escaped the building but was captured as he was on the run.

The identity and motivation of the attacker was still unclear