Arsen Avakov, Yuliya Timoshenko on Russia's anti-Ukrainian sanctions list

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ / Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on response to Kiev's sanctions. The measures will particularly affect 322 individuals and 68 legal entities of Ukraine, Report informs citing Russian media.

Sanctions are also imposed on Alexei Petrovich Poroshenko, born on March 6, 1985. These data coincide with the name and birthday of Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko's elder son.

Judges of the Constitutional court of Ukraine, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation, a large circle of Ukrainian entrepreneurs, officials of Ukrainian presidential administration, heads of Executive authorities of Ukraine and big Ukrainian companies, as well as legal entities controlled by the largest businessmen of Ukraine, are also subjected to restrictions.

The sanctions are also imposed on Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, State Security Service (SBU) chief Vasily Gritsak, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly, country's former prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, leader of the Batkivshchyna party and former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko.