Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ As part of an investigation over the coup attempt by the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), arrest of about 250 judges and prosecutors have been ordered in Istanbul.

Report informs referring to the Haber 7, they accused of being members of the terrorist organization.

According to the report, currently, the court decision was delivered on arrest of over 51 wanted judges and prosecutors.