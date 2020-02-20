Armenians apologize to Azerbaijanis after mass brawl

At least 30 ethnic Armenians attacked Azerbaijanis with cold arms on the national ground.

Report's Russian bureau informs that the incident was recorded in an area in Moscow known as Ochakovo-Matveevskoye.

After other Azerbaijanis arrived at the spot, some Armenians left the place, and the rest apologized to Azerbaijanis for the incident.

"Russian law enforcement bodies are investigating the matter and taking steps to prevent the escalation of the conflict. We are keeping in touch with the security bodies and our compatriots," head of the Moscow community of Azerbaijan Shamil Tahiyev said.