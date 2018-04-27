Armenians acting prime minister refuses to meet with opposition leader

Baku. 27 April. REPORT/AZ Karen Karapetyan, who temporarily serves as the Armenian prime minister, refused to meet with the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Report informs referring to the TASS, prime minister\s spokesperson Aram Araratyan said.

Notably, their meeting was scheduled for April 27 at 12:00. The opposition demanded the meeting to be open to mass media.

Notably, telephone conversation was held between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Karen Karapetyan. The ways of solving political crisis in Armenia were discussed.