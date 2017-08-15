Armenian woman deported from Netherlands, her two children hidden

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Dutch government has deported an Armenian national named Armina Ambartsumyan. However, her 11-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Ovik have hidden in the Kingdom.

Report informs citing the Armenia media, Armina Ambartsumyan was taken from the refugee center, put on a plane and seen off to France. From there, she was sent to Yerevan. "The Defense for Children” organization said that this is the first time they face such a case: “We have never faced a case before when a mother has been deported, and her children have been kept in the Netherlands.”

According to the information, the children were born in the territory of Russia, and they have never been to Armenia. When the mother was taken from the center, the children were not at home, and she did not say where her children were. The court said that the mother is guilty of the fact that her children are not with her. An appeal on pardon has been made to Dutch Justice Minister Klaas Dijkhoff on behalf of Lily and Ovik. The reason of the deportation has not been reported, but such cases happen in case of violations of migration policies.