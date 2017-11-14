Armenian students start hunger strike

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Five students protesting for several days in Yerevan have started a hunger strike.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, coordinator of "For Developing Science" movement, David Petrosyan said.

The hunger strike is held at one of the lecture rooms of Yerevan State University.

"We, five students started hunger strike. This way, we continue to fight against public indifference to cancellation of the army respite and draft law", a protestor said.

Notably, students of Yerevan State University started a strike on November 7 and continue to hold protest action.

The protest action was restored on November 13.