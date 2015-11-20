Armenian soldier returned by Azerbaijan is not allowed to meet with his relatives

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian servant Andranik Grigoryan, voluntarily surrendered to Azerbaijani soldiers and returned back after some period, is not allowed to meet with his parents.

Report informs, Armenian 'Joxovurd' newspaper writes.

After examination Andranik was taken to police department for inquiry, Armen Arutyunyan, Grigoryan's brother-in-law says: 'We care for his discharge to home. They inform that ,after questioning what happened during 8 months while he kept in Azerbaijan, he will be free. None of his relative has met with him".

Taking into account the standards of international humanitarian law, Azerbaijan Republic returned Armenian soldier Grigoryan Andranik Araratovich, born in 1991, surrendered to the Azerbaijani soldiers voluntarily on March 22, 2015, to the opposite side, liberating on November 18.

The process carried out by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People and Defense Ministry with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).