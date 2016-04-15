 Top
    Armenian soldier that killed fellow soldiers detained

    Serviceman shot Grigori Avetisyan and Suren Aramyan who humiliated him

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ A serviceman of the Armenian army that killed fellow soldiers has been detained.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Investigative Committee states.

    According to the information, the incident occurred in one of Armenian military units on April 6. Corpses of servicemen named Grigori Avetisyan and Suren Aramyan had revealed on artillery position.

    According to the initial investigative information, the soldier shot and killed G.Avetisyan and S.Aramyan, who humiliated him.

    The Investigative Committee has not declared the name of the soldier. However, information spread on launching criminal case against him.

