Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldier found dead in one of the military posts in Tavush (Shamshaddin) region of Armenia.

Report informs referring to the "Tert.am" quoting a statement of Armenia's Defense Ministry spokesman Artshun Hovannisian.

He said the dead soldier was Armamir resident Arsen Mkhitaryan: "Investigation Service of Armenia will announce details of the incident."