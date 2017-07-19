Armenian soldier blown up by mine

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ One of the servicemen of the contract service of Armenian armed forces wounded on July 19 as a result of a mine explosion, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the Armenia's investigation committee, on the territory of a military unit N, a contract military serviceman deviated from the combat route and received a fragmentation wound on shin.

He was immediately hospitalized and currently he is under medical treatment.

At the moment, investigation team is working on the scene, circumstances of the incident are being clarified.