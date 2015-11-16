Armenian soldier beaten by officer and lost memory

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Civil Society Institute NGO submitted a report on the incident two days ago, stating that soldier Arthur Hakobyan who was drafted into the army in January, 2015, has sustained severe psychological trauma as a result of being subjected to violence and was taken to the Yerevan Garrison Hospital.

“Preliminary investigation has found that Hakobyan had been admitted to the military unit`s infirmary for treatment five times during his service. By order of the unit commander, on November 11 the soldier was sent to the Zangezour Garrison Hospital for examination and treatment and was taken therefrom to the psychiatric department of the Yerevan Garrison Hospital,” officials said.

The Committee added that, as reported by a relative of the conscript, Hakobyan was subjected to beating on the evening of November 6 by an officer at his military unit. The law enforcement, however, does not specify whether anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

Speaking to local Haykakan Zhamanak daily, Arthur Hakobyan`s aunt, Edita Harutyunyan, said the conscript was beaten because of a trip to the store.

