 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians and Russians detained while trying to illegally cross Moldovan border

    They have not said reason of their presence in prohibited zone

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two citizens of Armenia and Russia have been arrested while illegally crossing the Moldovan border.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the Moldovan Border Service has released a statement.

    “Moldovan border officers discovered and arrested Armenian and Russian citizens while they were trying to cross the Prut River, the Moldovan state border. A 29-year-old Armenian and 49-year-old Russian have not said the reason of their presence in the prohibited zone," statement reads. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi