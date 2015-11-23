Armenian public figure: Province population has no money to meet daily demand in Armenia

Baku. 23 November.REPORT.AZ/ However, 2,5 billion USD are spent from state budget for service vehicles of officials in 2015 in Armenia, government is in debt to population of provinces.

Report informs referring to Armenian mass media, Menua Brutyan, Chairman of 'Union of Lori residents' non-governmental organization says.

Despite government undertakes equal development of all regions according to laws, it is observed only in Yerevan, he states.

Population has no money to meet daily demand in the regions, NGO head says: 84 multistorey residential buildings are in emergency situation only in Vanadzor city. Government do not respond our appeal regarding the situation. There are impassable bridges, which repair and reconstruction required. Streets are not lightened. Bu 19 million dollars allocated from budget for modernization of Yerevan's lighting system.