Armenian Prime Minister to visit Iran

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will start his two-day official visit to Iran on October 9 at the invitation of the Eshaq Jahangiri, First Vice-President of Islamic Republic of Iran, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

The head of the Armenian government will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice-President of Islamic Republic of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri and Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Ali Larijani.

Karen Karapetyan will also visit the sports club "Ararat", where a meeting with representatives of the local Armenian community, including representatives of business circles, is planned.