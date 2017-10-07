 Top
    Armenian Prime Minister to visit Iran

    Karen Karapetyan to visit Ararat sports club, where a meeting with representatives of the local Armenian community planned

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will start his two-day official visit to Iran on October 9 at the invitation of the Eshaq Jahangiri, First Vice-President of Islamic Republic of Iran, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

    The head of the Armenian government will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice-President of Islamic Republic of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri and Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Ali Larijani.

    Karen Karapetyan will also visit the sports club "Ararat", where a meeting with representatives of the local Armenian community, including representatives of business circles, is planned.

