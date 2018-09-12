Armenian press: Pashinyan's entourage disappointed with his pro-Russian statements

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent visit to Moscow has caused fierce discussions, Report informs citing Armenian newspaper Hayoc Ashkharh.

According to the publication, "a greater part of Pashinyan's entourage has always been anti-Russian, especially toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. And now they are disappointed with Pashinyan's pro-Russian statements."

According to the sources of the newspaper, following the Moscow visit Pashinyan held a private discussion during which he explained his actions to his team.

"He underlined two aspects. First, without dispelling Russia's doubts, they will not be able to stay in power for long. Second, according to Pashinyan, Putin is also not eternal and his team should wait for the Russian authorities to face internal and external problems and their position to weaken," the newspaper reads.