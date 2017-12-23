 Top
    Armenian President will pay two-day working visit to Georgia

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will pay a two-day visit to Georgia on December 25.

    Report informs citing the news.am, press service of the Armenian president said.

    During the meeting, issues of expansion of bilateral relations will be discussed. Serzh Sargsyan will meet with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kverkashvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia.

