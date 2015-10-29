Armenian president to visit Georgia

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit Georgia tomorrow for a working visit.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the visit Armenian president will meet with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the Chairman of Parliament, David Usupashvili.

The main theme of the visit is not currently known. It's possible that, Armenian president will discuss in Tbilisi the issue on his country's participation in the regional project for the transit of Iranian gas to Georgia.

The intention to visit Iran in the middle of November to discuss gas supplies from Iran to Georgia, declared by the Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze, Minister of Energy. Yesterday the media reported that Iranian gas might go to Georgia through Armenia.