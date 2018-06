Armenian president to pay working visit to Russia

26 December, 2016 12:14

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will travel to Saint Petersburg, Russia, with working visit. Report informs, referring to Armenian press, press service of Armenian president informed. S.Sargsyan will attend meetings of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Economic Council.