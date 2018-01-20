Armenian President to pay working visit to France

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to France on January 22-24.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, within the framework of the visit, on January 22 and 23, Sargsyan will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, Senate President Gerard Larcher, Chairman of the National Assembly François de Rugy, as well as members of the France-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

On January 24 in Strasbourg, Sargsyan will attend the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), where he will give a speech and answer the questions of the deputies.