 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian President to interrupt his vacation to visit Iran

    Serzh Sargsyan has gone today on short-term vacation, part of which will take place overseas

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has gone today on a short-term vacation, the part of which will take place overseas, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

    According to the information of the Armenian President's Press Service, during this period, Serzh Sargsyan will interrupt his vacation in order to pay a working visit to Iran on August 5 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi