Armenian President to interrupt his vacation to visit Iran

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has gone today on a short-term vacation, the part of which will take place overseas, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the information of the Armenian President's Press Service, during this period, Serzh Sargsyan will interrupt his vacation in order to pay a working visit to Iran on August 5 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.