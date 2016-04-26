 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian President sacks deputy defense minister and a number of other high-ranking military

    Major General Komitas Muradyan dismissed from the post of Chief of the Communication Service

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the decree of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, deputy defense minister of Armenia, who is also responsible for logistics, Alik Mirzabekyan resigned from his post, Report informs referring to the Lragir.

    Major General Komitas Muradyan dismissed from the post of Chief of the Communication Service, Major General Arshak Karapetyan was dismissed from the post of Chief Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi