Armenian President sacks deputy defense minister and a number of other high-ranking military

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the decree of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, deputy defense minister of Armenia, who is also responsible for logistics, Alik Mirzabekyan resigned from his post, Report informs referring to the Lragir.

Major General Komitas Muradyan dismissed from the post of Chief of the Communication Service, Major General Arshak Karapetyan was dismissed from the post of Chief Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.