 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian president arrives in Russia

    Serzh Sargsyan intends to discuss the Karabakh settlement with Vladimir Putin

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived on an official visit to Russia.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, during the visit Sargsyan will hold a meeting with Putin and discuss the Karabakh conflict settlement process.

    Armenian president will also visit Moscow State Institute of International Relations, where he will meet with the faculty and staff and make a speech.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi