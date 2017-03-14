Armenian president arrives in Russia

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived on an official visit to Russia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, during the visit Sargsyan will hold a meeting with Putin and discuss the Karabakh conflict settlement process.

Armenian president will also visit Moscow State Institute of International Relations, where he will meet with the faculty and staff and make a speech.