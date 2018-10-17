Armenian police refuse to serve on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The police of Armenian Internal Troops refuse to serve on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Report informs citing Hapark ("Square") newspaper issued in Armenia.

It was stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a decision on the service of police officers on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border for 15 days.

"According to our information, dozens of police officers broke the contract and left the system. They refuse 32,000 drams ($ 65) for their turn," the newspaper wrote.

Hrapark stressed that dissatisfaction in the Armenian Internal Troops is growing.

Notably, the border of Armenia with Turkey and Iran is guarded by the Border Troops of Russia's Federal Security Service, the border with Georgia by the National Security Service and the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Internal Troops.