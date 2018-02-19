Armenian police launch raids to detain PKK terrorists

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian police jointly with the National Security Ministry launched raids to detain PKK terrorists in Yerevan.

Report informs, Armenia's Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper writes.

The article reads that Armenian and Kurdish students educated in Yerevan were summoned to the law enforcement bodies for interrogation.

It has to be noted that last week the newspaper had spread reports, according to which PKK terrorists flee Turkey to settle in Armenia. It was noted that PKK terrorists rise against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Turkey, pose a threat to its security and deal with terrorist actions in this direction. The article noted that the group members creating illegal armed groupings were neutralized in an anti-terrorist operation carried by Turkish security forces.

"PKK believes that Moscow and Yerevan take a soft stance on this terrorist group. Therefore, the terrorists gather in Yerevan. The Russian militaries standing at the guard of the Armenian border create conditions for the terrorists to cross the Turkish-Armenian border. On crossing the border, the PKK terrorists surrender to the Armenian authorities."

The news about the presence of 12 PKK camps and training of 1750 terrorists in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region disseminated a few months ago.